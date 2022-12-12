  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Department of Posts to organise grievance redressal meetings

December 12, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will conduct Dak Adalat to redress grievances of the postal customers this month. While a meeting will be held at Anna Road Head Post Office on December 19 at 3 p.m., another meeting will be organised at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division on December 23 at 11 a.m.

Customers may send their grievances to Anna Road HPO and Tambaram division on or before December 16 and December 21 respectively. They may also attend the meetings, said a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.