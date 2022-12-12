Department of Posts to organise grievance redressal meetings

December 12, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts will conduct Dak Adalat to redress grievances of the postal customers this month. While a meeting will be held at Anna Road Head Post Office on December 19 at 3 p.m., another meeting will be organised at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division on December 23 at 11 a.m.

Customers may send their grievances to Anna Road HPO and Tambaram division on or before December 16 and December 21 respectively. They may also attend the meetings, said a press release.