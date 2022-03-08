Department of Posts to organise Dak Adalat at T. Nagar
The Department of Posts will organise a ‘Dak Adalat’ at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City Central Division, Sivagnanam Road, on March 14 at 4 p.m.
According to a press release, postal customers may forward complaints related to various postal services offered in the 24 post offices, including in T. Nagar, Mandaveli, Royapettah and Chepauk, falling under the division. Complaints could be sent by post or mailed to dochennaicitycentral.tn@indiapost.gov.in.
