January 05, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts will hold a walk-in interview to engage direct agents for sale of postal life insurance products at Chief Postmaster office, Anna Road HPO, Anna Salai on January 20, at 11 a.m. Chennai residents in the age group 18-50 years and who have passed Class X are eligible for the interview with relevant documents. Incentive to the direct agents would be paid on the basis of procurement of PLI policies, said a press release.

