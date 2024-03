March 18, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a divisional level Dak Adalat at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices, Chengalpattu on March 27 at 11 a.m. to address postal grievances. A press release said postal customers could send their complaints related to postal services and products in the Chengalpattu division by March 25 with complete details.