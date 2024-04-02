ADVERTISEMENT

Department of Posts to hold Dak Adalat

April 02, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will organise a divisional level Dak Adalat on April 10 at 4 p.m. and customers can convey their grievances regarding postal department’s products and services in the office of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City Central Division. Customers can send their complaints on or before April 6, according to a press release. Only the issues which have not been resolved with the post offices at lower level will be taken up at the Divisional Level Dak Adalat, the release said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US