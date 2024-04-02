GIFT a SubscriptionGift
  Cricket
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  SEARCH
Department of Posts to hold Dak Adalat

April 02, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will organise a divisional level Dak Adalat on April 10 at 4 p.m. and customers can convey their grievances regarding postal department’s products and services in the office of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City Central Division. Customers can send their complaints on or before April 6, according to a press release. Only the issues which have not been resolved with the post offices at lower level will be taken up at the Divisional Level Dak Adalat, the release said.  

