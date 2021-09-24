ChennaiCHENNAI 24 September 2021 01:44 IST
Department of Posts to hold circle level dak adalat on October 21
The Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu circle will conduct a dak adalat on October 21 at 11.30 a.m. in office of the Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), TN Circle, Anna Salai.
People may send their grievances on postal services to M. Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director (SB and FS), O/o of the CPMG, TN Circle on or before October 8.
They can also mail to pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in. and mention complete details of the issue, said a press release.
