November 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts organised a rally in the city celebrating National Unity Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, commemorated as National Unity Day on Wednesday. The staff members of the Park Town head post office participated in the rally, which took place on the roads around the Government Dental college and Park Town, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.