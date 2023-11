November 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts organised a rally in the city celebrating National Unity Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, commemorated as National Unity Day on Wednesday. The staff members of the Park Town head post office participated in the rally, which took place on the roads around the Government Dental college and Park Town, said a press release.