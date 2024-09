The Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu postal circle, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with HDFC Bank to provide registered post services.

A press release said this was part of a scheme designed for bulk customers who want to use bulk registered post services. This would enhance the efficiency of handling a high volume of registered posts. HDFC Bank already had a tie-up with Tamil Nadu postal circle for various other services.

