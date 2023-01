January 04, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts, Chennai City Region, released a special cover on ‘60 Years of The Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc)‘ at Taramani on Tuesday.

The IMSc, a premier research institute founded in 1962, has been engaged in research in fundamental and interdisciplinary sciences.

The special cover was released by G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, and V. Ravindran, Director, IMSc, received the special cover, said a press release.