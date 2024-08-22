GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Department of Museums holds ‘Madras Revisited’ exhibition to celebrate Madras Day

The event is happening at the Contemporary Art Gallery at the Government Museum in Egmore from August 20 to 29, and is open to visitors from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the ‘Madras Revisited’ exhibition in Egmore.

Visitors at the ‘Madras Revisited’ exhibition in Egmore. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

‘Madras Revisited’, an exhibition organised by the Department of Museums, is being held at the Contemporary Art Gallery at the Government Museum in Egmore from August 20 to 29. The event, which is part of the Madras Day celebrations, is open to visitors from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The exhibition features various artifacts including pottery, dating back to the Megalithic period, excavated from Kilpauk Garden in 1934; stone tools from Pallavaram and Attirampakkam, dating back to the Paleolithic period, excavated by British geologist Robert Bruce Foote in 1863; Swedish plate money; manuscripts of Subramania Bharatil; and Indo-British-era coins.

“Seeing what we have studied in the books gives a different feeling,” said a college student who visited the exhibition. She added that the exhibition was well organised, and it was a wonderful experience to view the artifacts and photographs of Madras.

Fiona, a Scottish visitor, said as a history enthusiast, she found these artifacts provided more insights into Indian history. She also added that some of the artifacts were more beautiful and intricate. As part of the celebrations, the Department of Museums will organise various events including a speech by eminent historians on August 28, the ‘Museum Treasure Hunt’ for school students on August 29, and a Madras Day short film competition.

