Department of Elementary Education issues directives to increase enrolment in government schools

Widespread awareness and enrolment drives, involving teachers and parents, have been recommended

Widespread awareness and enrolment drives, involving teachers and parents, have been recommended

For the 2022-23 academic year, the Department of Elementary Education has issued a set of directives aimed at increasing enrolment at government schools under its purview across Tamil Nadu.

Director of Elementary Education A. Karuppaswami has asked all Collectors to hold meetings with officials of the Department of School Education, as well as other stakeholders, on how to create awareness of the good quality of education offered free of cost at government schools.

Schools in Tamil Nadu are expected to reopen on June 13 for students of Classes 1 to 10. Teachers associations have raised concerns about the delay in the start of admission to government schools and have appealed for it to begin at the earliest. Last year, a large number of students migrated to government schools from private schools, hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Widespread awareness and enrolment drives, involving teachers and parents, have been recommended. Teachers who work at schools that have the number of students in single digit have been asked to create awareness and increase enrolments for the upcoming academic year in particular.

Children aged 5 and above in anganwadis should also be enrolled at government schools in Class 1 in the upcoming academic year, teachers and heads of schools have been told. Apart from programmes planned at public places to talk to people about the education offered at government schools, teachers will carry out door-to-door canvassing in the localities around the schools.

Teachers are expected to speak to parents about the various schemes run for the benefit of students. This year, they will also highlight the free breakfast scheme introduced by the Chief Minister for students of Classes 1 to 5. For parents who approach schools in their localities, spot admission can be given, the Department has said.

The recently reconstituted School Management Committees have been asked to work with the school heads and teachers to help increase enrolment. Volunteers of the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme have been asked to encourage parents in the localities, where they work, to enrol children at government schools.