Departing passengers too may be screened once airport operations begin

When the operations resume, passengers flying out of Chennai airport too may be screened at the departure hall of the domestic terminal. So far, only passengers arriving in the city were screened before the lockdown was imposed.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said that screening of departing passengers also as a precautionary measure was under consideration.

“We had discussions on how it can be implemented. We are framing a standard operating procedure for every airport to carry out operations in a safe way,” said an official.

“The reason for screening passengers leaving the city is now being considered because they should not come in contact with other passengers in the aircraft and spread the infection. If a passenger has fever or any other symptoms, then he/she may be sent to a quarantine facility. We are still finalising the plan and working out how to implement it,” an official said.

The airport will make arrangements to ensure passengers stand at one metre distance from each other at all points inside the terminal.

“Right now, we are only making arrangements for domestic operations. We think international operations will take more time,” he added.

Though there has not been any official announcement on whether domestic flight operations will begin, some of the airlines have already sent their flight schedules for Wednesday to the AAI on Monday, sources said. Initially, only a reduced number of flights will be operational from the city. For instance, one of the leading airlines has given a schedule to operate about 19 flights a day as against 110 a day they used to operate, sources said. “We don’t know why they have sent their schedule but we are also prepared for operations whenever the government decides to lift the ban,” another official said.