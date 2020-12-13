Dentistry as a viable career option

CHENNAI

13 December 2020 05:51 IST

Webinar focuses on the challenges of counselling during the pandemic

With the NEET counselling under way, The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, hosted a webinar on ‘The Challenges of Dental Counselling during the COVID-19 Pandemic’. The session also looked at the scope of dentistry as a career option.

Dhandapani Arunachalam, Consultant Periodontist and Adjunct Professor, Sri Ramachandra Dental College, Chennai, began with a brief introduction to dentistry and its history. He introduced the Dental Council of India and its responsibilities and explained the syllabus of the dentistry course. While explaining the different specialities, he offered tips to students and outlined the opportunities available.

S. Senthil Kumar, Endodontist and Professor, J.K.K. Nattraja Dental College, Komarapalayam, pointed out that dentistry focuses on “a part of the body that influences one’s confidence, general health, how you eat, drink, talk and how you are perceived by others”. Offering insights into dentistry as a career option, he spoke of how it could transform the lives of patients. One key highlight of his session was the emphasis on the scope for flourishing dental practices in small or rural towns, where there is a scarcity of dentists. This is an opportunity that could lead to a more service-oriented career, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Vivek N., Dean and Head, Maxillofacial Surgery, SRM Kattankulathur Dental College, SRMIST, focused on the NEET and the challenges of dental counselling during the pandemic. He outlined the eligibility requirements for a BDS programme as well as the process of allotment of seats. He explained how the different rounds of counselling work .