Dentist attacked in Thandalam   

December 23, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A group of three men barged into the clinic and demanded money from the dentist

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons barged into a dental clinic and attacked a dentist in Thandalam on Friday near Kundrathur after he allegedly refused to give them money.

Police sources said dentist Gautham, 26, who runs a clinic at Thandalam, said three persons barged into his clinic and demanded money from him. When he refused to pay, they allegedly attacked him with knives and fled the scene. On hearing his cries, staff in the clinic rushed Mr. Gautham to a hospital.

The Kundrathur police have registered a case. Preliminary inquiry revealed that a history sheeter demanded money from Mr. Gautham a few months ago. Police suspect Friday’s attack to be the handiwork of the history sheeter.

