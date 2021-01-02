Dentist arrested for forging daughter’s NEET score card

CHENNAI

02 January 2021

Fake mark list and call letter submitted during counselling

Periyamedu Police has arrested the father of a girl who submitted forged certificates at medical counselling.

Police said Balachandran, a dentist, was arrested in Bengaluru and brought to the city.

He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Balachandran and daughter N.B. Deeksha from Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, were found to have produced a fake NEET score card for securing MBBS admission during the medical counselling session at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periyamedu.

On verification of the certificates produced by her, the staff at the counselling hall found that the call letter and mark sheet with NEET score were fake.

The candidate had scored only 27 marks in NEET but she produced a forged mark sheet with score of 610.

The girl’s name was not on the MBBS rank list and she was not called for counselling. She claimed that she was eligible by producing the documents. They were let off by officials with a warning. However, based on a complaint on Saturday, Periyamedu police booked a case against her and her father for submitting forged certificates and mis-representation.

Police had served summons thrice and launched a manhunt. After searching for them, police arrested Balachandran.