Dental college to get additional floors, new equipment

Published - October 21, 2024 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned the construction of four additional floors for the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital at a cost of ₹56.5 crore.

This was done as per an announcement made during the budget session to upgrade the dental college hospital at a cost of ₹64 crore.

According to a press release, it was the third oldest dental college in India and first government dental college in south India. The facility, on an average, receives 1,000 to 1,500 patients per day.

The government has sanctioned the construction of additional floors for the benefit of patients and students.

For infrastructure development, 100 new dental chairs have been sanctioned along with required equipment/facilities to strengthen the departments of prosthodontics, oral pathology, public health dentistry, periodontics, orthodontics and pedodontics, conservative dentistry and endodontics, and oral medicine and radiology at a total cost of ₹7.59 crore.

