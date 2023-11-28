Dengue fever: Health Minister tells EPS not to unleash ‘political vendetta’

November 28, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami should refrain from unleashing “political vendetta” against the Health Department that serves the people.

Responding to Mr. Palaniswami’s charges that the State government has failed to control dengue cases, the Minister, in a statement, said 5,21,853 persons have been screened through 10,576 medical camps since October 29.

Mr. Subramanian also pointed out that the dengue case count had soared to 13,204 persons, with the death toll climbing up to 66, during the AIADMK regime in 2012. Similarly, a whopping 23,294 dengue cases and 65 deaths were recorded in 2017.

Since January 2023, a total of 3,57,612 dengue tests were conducted, of which 7,133 turned positive. A total of 537 persons are currently undergoing treatment. The State has recorded 10 deaths so far.

On Mr. Palaniswami’s statement urging the department, along with the local administration, to take up work to remove stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding, the Minister said the DMK, ever since it came to power in 2021, completed work for the construction of storm-water drain for a total of 862.56 km at a cost of ₹2,899.09 crore in Greater Chennai Corporation. The work for 369.60 km at a cost of ₹1,894.59 crore is under way. In this situation, lakes and tanks are getting filled up due to incessant rain, while there is no water stagnation on roads, he said.