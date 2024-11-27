Demonstration held urging recall of new labour code 

The members of Unorganised Workers’ Federation held a demonstration urging the state government to pass a resolution in the Assembly demanding the Union government to withdraw labour codes and to protect the welfare boards functioning in the State.

The Federation conducted an awareness campaign across the state from November 9 on the rights of unorganised workers. At the conclusion of the awareness campaign, a demonstration was led by R.Leelavathi, state secretary of Unorganised Workers Federation near Rajarathinam Stadium on Tuesday. Trade union leaders of different organisations took part in the demonstration expressing their solidarity.

They also indulged in sloganeering, demanding the Union government to withdraw its four codes. They said the Union government had repealed over 44 Central Acts, and introduced four labour codes for unorganised sector workers, claiming them to be the consolidation of the previous Acts. They alleged that new codes violate the rights of unorganised workers. They also said the state government also should pass a resolution to protect 36 welfare boards functioning in the state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.