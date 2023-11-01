HamberMenu
Demonstration held against Israel’s attack on Palestine

November 01, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Federation of All Muslim organisations and Political Parties on Tuesday staged a demonstration condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine.

More than 3000 members of these organisations and leaders reportedly participated in the demonstration near Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore. They alleged that Israel encroached on Palestine with the support of US, UK and other countries. .Israel has been continuously perpetrating cruelties on the people of Palestine. The leaders condemned India’s stand of abstaining from voting when the United Nations passed a resolution calling for ceasefire. They also indulged in sloganeering stressing their demand, and urged that the UN resolution on ceasefire be immediately implemented.

The demonstration was held under the leadership of the federation president P.A.Kaja Mohideen Baqavi. ManithaNeya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah, SDPI leader Nellai Mubarak, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan, CPM State Secretary K.Balakrishnan, and representatives of other political parties also participated.

