Demolition of Clarion Hotel President in Mylapore to be completed by month-end

Volvo Construction Equipment India has handed over to Pk Unique Projects Private Limited the advanced demolition machine required for the demolition of the Clarion Hotel President in Mylapore.

The Volvo EC750DUHR crawler excavator has several advanced features and helps in mechanically demolishing high-rise buildings in a safe manner, said Mohan Ramanathan, Founder-Chairman, Indian Demolition Association (IDA), adding that its unique feature is the operational capability to control noise, vibration, and dust.

Paulthurai Kannan, Director of Pk Unique Projects, said that the 35-metre-high machine worth ₹5.50 crore is capable of dismantling the 13-storey building. The demolition work would be completed by the end of this month, he said.

A demonstration of the demolition process by the 75-tonne excavator, done in partnership with Advanced Construction Technologies (ACT), was shown to mediapersons.