ADVERTISEMENT

Demolish unused water tanks in schools, says Kancheepuram District Collector

November 24, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kancheepuram Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan has directed the School Education Department to inspect all overhead water tanks, toilets, and septic tanks in schools and demolish those not in use. They will have to submit a status report by November 28. This follows the incident of rotten eggs being found inside an unused water tank in a school in the district.

Officials had demolished the unused concrete tank in the Panchayat Union Middle School in Tiruvantharu. Students had sensed a foul smell emanating from the tank during lunchtime a few days ago.

Ms. Mohan said in several schools such cement concrete tanks were in disuse but not demolished. Officials have been told to demolish such structures, click pictures of the same, and submit them. “They have also been told to bring in a schedule to clean the drinking water tanks, like that of the OHTs, which are cleaned every 15 days,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US