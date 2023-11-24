HamberMenu
Demolish unused water tanks in schools, says Kancheepuram District Collector

November 24, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kancheepuram Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan has directed the School Education Department to inspect all overhead water tanks, toilets, and septic tanks in schools and demolish those not in use. They will have to submit a status report by November 28. This follows the incident of rotten eggs being found inside an unused water tank in a school in the district.

Officials had demolished the unused concrete tank in the Panchayat Union Middle School in Tiruvantharu. Students had sensed a foul smell emanating from the tank during lunchtime a few days ago.

Ms. Mohan said in several schools such cement concrete tanks were in disuse but not demolished. Officials have been told to demolish such structures, click pictures of the same, and submit them. “They have also been told to bring in a schedule to clean the drinking water tanks, like that of the OHTs, which are cleaned every 15 days,” she added.

