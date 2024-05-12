Demand rises for footbridge at Anna Nagar West Extension 

Pedestrians crossing the intersection of Ambattur Estate Road, Padi Kuppam Main Road, and Park Road, near the Anna Nagar West Extension Post Office traffic signal, have voiced concern over safety because of the absence of a zebra crossing. The traffic signal is located next to the Thirumangalam junction on the busy stretch of Ambattur Estate Road connecting Anna Nagar with Mogappair. Flanked by thickly populated residential areas, educational institutions, and commercial establishments, the road handles a heavy rush at peak hours.

‘A nightmare’

According to B. Jamuna, a daily wage labourer from Thiruvaleeswarar Nagar who works at Padi, crossing the signal is a nightmare. “Pedestrians from Park Road and Padi Kuppam Main Road are finding it tough to cross Ambattur Estate Road at peak hours. We have to wait for a long time to cross the road as there is no zebra crossing. Sometimes two-wheeler riders violate traffic rules and drive rashly even when there is a red signal. When vehicles come suddenly from all directions, we are stuck in the middle of the road,” she says.

S. Vignesh, another pedestrian, says that sometimes two-wheeler riders from the nearby Gandhi Road suddenly take the wrong direction to cross the road, putting the lives of pedestrians at risk. “Padi Kuppam Main Road and Park Road are not geometrically opposite. Vehicles have to move a little diagonally to reach the other side. In such a scenario, the possibilities of expanding the space between the two signals on Ambattur Estate Road or constructing a footbridge for pedestrians can be explored.”

M. Shaik Abdul Khader, a frequent commuter from Mogappair, says there is no free left option available for commuters from Ambattur and Mogappair to proceed on Park Road. At peak hours, vehicles back up, even beyond the stop line near the signal, preventing other commuters from taking the left turn.

Mr. Khader adds that sometimes, commuters on two-wheelers ride on pedestrian pathways to turn left. Dangling cables near the post office also pose a threat. He suggests installation of barricades near the post office to help commuters from Mogappair to take a free left to enter Park Road.

Increase in number of vehicles

Several commuters and pedestrians say construction of a footbridge and prevention of traffic rule violations will help to improve traffic management at the signal.

“The volume of traffic on the road was not so high a decade ago. However, the number of vehicles on the road has increased exponentially in the past few years,” according to M. Kathirvel, a retired teacher and resident of Thirumangalam.

He says it was suggested earlier to study the traffic along the road to construct a footbridge at a location between Anna Nagar West Extension and Mogappair. However, the proposal was shelved. Given the population density and the presence of educational institutions, it will be sensible to link either side of the road through a footbridge with escalators, rather than a zebra crossing, to avoid accidents, he adds.

