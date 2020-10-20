Demand for suburban train services growing

CHENNAI

20 October 2020 00:59 IST

Commuters ask for its resumption

Thousands of office-goers in the southern and western suburbs want the State government to take steps to allow resumption of suburban train services.

Citing the running of the suburban train services in Mumbai without much COVID-19 spread, residents said the suburban trains, which are run for staff involved in essential services and government departments, should be thrown open to the public at least during peak hours.

The suburban trains remained the only transport option for lakhs of residents in the city and nearby districts. With the restarting of bus services by the State government from September 1, residents had hoped for the Southern Railway to also resume suburban trains. Those commuting to the city from far-flug places like Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Thiruninravur, Pattabhiram, Chengalpattu and Perungalathur are annoyed at the delay in the resumption.

Advertising

Advertising

A. Roy Rozario, an office-bearer of the Railway Passengers Association Pattabhiram and a retired official of Southern Railway, said the suburban train service was the lifeline for thousands of office-goers and daily wage earners travelling from places like Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Thiruninravur.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the timetable for the suburban services based on the advise of the Railway Board had been finalised but the State government was yet to give its green signal.