Demand for equal pay on par with Central government doctors

The Legal Coordination Committee (LCC) for Government Doctors has urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to insist that the Tamil Nadu government pay government doctors on par with Central government doctors according to the principle of “equal pay for equal work”.

In a statement, LCC said that the NMC has instructed that government doctors across the country should be paid salaries equivalent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. In this light, the State government should immediately fulfil the salary demands of government doctors.

MBBS, speciality and super-speciality doctors in T.N. are paid ₹40,000 less than the salary received by MBBS doctors in other States. The association demanded that government doctors in T.N. should be paid salaries equivalent to Central government doctors. Alternatively, as per Government Order 354, pay band-4 should be given in 12 years of service, according to the statement.