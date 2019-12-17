Demand for divorce and family lawyers has increased, Chennai tops, says new study

A study undertaken by Sulekha, a digital platform for expert services, shows that online searches for divorce and family lawyers have increased, with Chennai topping among cities.

Data provided by Sulekha shows that in the last year, the maximum online searches on Sulekha have been for divorce and family lawyers – nearly 8.82 lakh searches, an increase of 97% when compared to 2018.

Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru top the chart when it comes to online searches for divorce and family lawyers. A total of 1,08, 478 people from Chennai searched online for divorce and family lawyers; Mumbai had 60,629 searches while Bengaluru has 50,508 searches. Kolkata (42,009), Hyderabad (38,344) and Ahmedabad (29,725) also had high searches under this tab.

The study is based on visits and searches by nearly 1.2 lakh consumers across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha in the last one year. Satya Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Sulekha, said, “Our recent study shows that there is a sharp increase in the online searches for Divorce, Criminal and Cyber lawyers in Indian metros in the past one year. This indicates that consumers are moving from traditional to the digital medium in their searches for lawyers. The demand for Armed Forces Tribunal and consumer protection & dispute lawyers have also increased significantly.”

The report also showed that, across India, over 1.44 lakh people searched for civil lawyers and over 1 lakh people searched for corporate, trade and industrial lawyers. The online search for criminal lawyers has shown a 92% increase from last year. Delhi (8,906) led in the search for criminal lawyers and has shown an increase of 114% in comparison to last year; followed by Mumbai (7,429) and Kolkata (6,394).

Online searches for realty and property dispute lawyers increased in 2019 by 65%. Mumbai (11,117) led the demand followed by Bengaluru (6,348) and Hyderabad (5,589). Due to the rate at which cyber-crimes is increasing, there is a also an increase in cyber lawyers searches by 23%.

Categories such as Armed forces Tribunal lawyers and consumer protection and dispute lawyers are slowly gaining traction amongst the people: they have increased by 12% and 20% respectively, as per the study.

Interestingly, there is a drop in search trends for civil lawyers and court marriage lawyers by 10% and 2% respectively.