Chennai

Deluxe, express buses steer clear of Mandaveli Telephone Exchange stop

A view of the bus stop. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

A view of the bus stop. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan  

At present, only the white boards stop at this facility

MTC must ensure express and deluxe services halt at the Mandaveli Telephone Exchange bus stop. This is a long-standing demand of many commuters, which they have made known to MTC officials many a time.

Currently, only white board buses halt at this stop. Some of these route numbers are: 29C (Besant Nagar – Perambur), 5B (Mylapore – T. Nagar) and 1 (Thiruvanmiyur to Thiruvottiyur). Route number 1 has very few services.

Commuters want route number A1 (Thiruvanmiyur to Central), 1A (Thiruvanmiyur to Thiruvottiyur), 1C (Thiruvanmiyur to Ennore), and M21C (Kannagi Nagar to Central) to halt at the stop as many will be benefited by this arrangement.

The telephone exchange stop is located between Mandaveli Bus Terminus and Sathya Studio bus stop, which is quite a distance to cover for residents of areas such as R.A. Puram and Mandaveli.

“Also, much of Ramakrishna Math Road is taken over by vehicles and commercial establishments, so walking to the next closest bus stop can be taxing,” says M. Jeeva, a commuter.

Jan 17, 2020

