Coronavirus | Delivery partner tests positive in Chennai

A delivery partner with online food ordering and delivery app Swiggy was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

The Greater Chennai Corporation confirmed this and said that contact tracing was under way. “We are tracing 64 contacts and taking necessary action. Swiggy has also been cooperating with us for the same,” said a senior official.

Six members of his family have tested negative and have currently been quarantined. In an official statement, Swiggy said that in accordance with predefined protocols, the delivery partner was quarantined as soon as the incident was discovered and he was currently in the care of health authorities.

“We are committed to supporting the delivery partner through this period. We have been working with local health authorities to support them in any way needed,” the statement said. As part of the measures taken, Swiggy said that they have strongly encouraged contactless delivery and have been checking for mask usage through technology as well as using their network of restaurants to test delivery partners for symptoms. “Another measure we will be taking is that all deliveries will soon mandatorily be no-contact deliveries,” the company added.