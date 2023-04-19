Delivery of cylinders delayed due to lack of empty LPG bottles, say distributors

April 19, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

A delay of two to three days in delivery of domestic gas cylinders belonging to Indane has been affecting consumers this past week, with the company removing damaged bottles from the system. This has led to a paucity of empty cylinders despite the bottling plants being equipped to handle more numbers.

A section of distributors claimed that the wait is as long as five days in some areas since new cylinders to replace the damaged ones have just started to arrive. A distributor in the city said that accidents of cylinder bottoms blasting at three bottling plants over the past six months had led to the company taking steps to remove damaged bottles from circulation.

“We have been dogged by delays for at least two weeks now. At the Ennore plant, of the 200 trucks with 357 cylinders each, at least 50-60 trucks are unable to get refills. Consumers, who are used to getting their LPG cylinders in just a day, are now asking why there is so much delay. Since cylinders are available in plenty, many do not even use their spare bottle,” said a distributor.

Another distributor said that, apart from the lack of spare cylinders, labour issues were also slowing down the loading and unloading of cylinders. “Despite the presence of contract workers, the company employs people who gave up their lands for the bottling plant. However, this year, they have not been taken into account. Similarly, private transporters too are seeking a hike in rates and are refusing to ply. The distributors who owned trucks were managing to get loads,” he said.

Official sources in the company said that apart from the 48 hours it takes to transport cylinders from the bottling plant to the distributor’s godown and then to the customers’ place, the wait time for consumers was only 1.2 to 2 days in the entire State. The official also said that to replace old cylinders, they keep getting new cylinders. “Ennore has been receiving new cylinders for the past two days and supplies will further increase,” the official said.