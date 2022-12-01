Deliveries through Caesarean sections down by 5%; aim is to reduce it further, says Health Minister

December 01, 2022 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s comments on bringing down deliveries by Caesarean section seem to have sparked a controversy on social media. Compared with 2021-2022, when Caesarean section accounted for 43% of the deliveries, it dropped to 38% as a result of improvements to the maternity health infrastructure and creating awareness among and teaching yoga to pregnant women.

This is not the first time that the Minister has spoken on reducing Caesarean section deliveries. Last year, he said the Health Department would write to government and private hospitals against unnecessary Caesarean section.

“Many measures are being taken to increase normal deliveries at government hospitals. We have not only improved the maternity hospital infrastructure but are also conducting awareness programmes for pregnant women and teaching them yoga. As a result, Caesarean section that stood at 43% during 2021-2022 has fast dropped to 38%. Steps are being taken to further reduce it in the coming years. Whether it is reducing maternal mortality or improving normal deliveries, the Department is reaching its targets,” he told reporters at an event to inaugurate a number of facilities at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) on Wednesday.

In fact, speaking at the event earlier, he said that even the 38% level was unacceptable and it should be brought down to zero. There should be no Caesarean section at government hospitals and there should be 100% normal deliveries. The Minister also pointed out that the attitude of pregnant women wishing childbirth on a particular day should change, and measures to this effect were being taken.

A number of doctors took to social media to raise objections to the Minister’s comment on reducing Caesarean section and shared his speech at the event.

Later, replying to a question on measures to monitor Caesarean section being performed at private hospitals for financial gains, he said that whether in the government or private sector, if a pregnant woman had chances of a normal delivery, hospitals should work 100% towards that. Caesarean section could be performed if there was no other way, he said. “We cannot be without performing Caesarean section. It is accepted worldwide. But hospitals should have a moral responsibility and should not perform it for making gains.”

Beds in hospitals

He said steps were being taken to fill 4,308 posts in the department through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. “According to a recent report, Tamil Nadu, which has a population of 7.25 crore, has 99,435 beds at government hospitals. Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of 24 crore, has 66,700 beds. Maharashtra, with a population of 11 crore, has 31,028 beds, while Gujarat with a population of 6.5 crore has 29,402 beds,” he said.

He added after the DMK came back to power, 5,500 beds were added. The Minister said an accommodation facility would be constructed at IOG.