Deliver e-scooter booked by customer or issue refund, rules consumer forum

June 22, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North), ordered Ola Mobility Private Limited, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, to deliver the e-scooter model paid for by a customer or refund her with 9% interest.

The forum also directed the firm to pay ₹2 lakh towards compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. The forum gave the direction on a consumer complaint filed by K. Nisha, of Purasawalkam.

The complainant stated that the firm was trying to deliver an upgraded model instead of the one she had originally reserved, and a representative of the firm demanded an additional ₹40,000 for this. She alleged that the firm did not deliver the scooter model she had paid after receiving full payment, and that this was a clear deficiency of service. She also sought damages for mental agony and financial loss.

The forum held the firm culpable of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices and added that the complainant was entitled to delivery of the registered e-scooter model and colour or a refund of ₹1.10 lakh with 9% interest from April 25, 2022, till date of payment. The forum ordered that the payment be made within two months.

