December 22, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed the delimitation of area sabhas for all 200 wards of the city and residents can now refer to the Chennai District Gazette of December 20 to know more about the sabha they belong to. The first area sabhas are scheduled to be held in January. The document can be accessed at https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/area_sabha/

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT