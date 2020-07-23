Delhi resident airlifted to Chennai for lung transplant

A Delhi resident was on Wednesday airlifted to Chennai for a lung transplant.

Around 11 a.m., the air ambulance landed at the Chennai airport and the patient, in his early 60s, was transported to a private hospital on Nelson Manickam Road.

“The patient was admitted in mid-June after testing positive for COVID-19. The patient suffered from COVID-19-related lung fibrosis and both the lungs were severely affected, necessitating a transplant.”

“Two tests were then performed and when the results returned negative for COVID-19, a decision was made for carrying out a lung transplant,” Rahul Singh Sardar, co-founder and director of ICATT Air Ambulance Service, said.

Fahim Husain from the company said that the family and the doctors decided to airlift the patient to Chennai for the transplant.

“The ventilator and oxygen levels were carefully monitored through the journey from the hospital in Delhi to Chennai,” he said.