Delhi police arrest three men in Chennai

CHENNAI

25 July 2021 01:09 IST

Posing as policemen, the accused collected ‘fine’ from those who watched porn

The Delhi police arrested three persons in Chennai for allegedly extorting money from people who watched obscene videos.

Police sources said that following a series of complaints in Delhi, a special team arrived in the city in search of the accused.

The names of the arrested were given as Ramkumar, 32, of Mangadu, Joseph, 37, of Kolathur, and Dinochand, 29, of Tiruchi.

Operating from Chennai, they contacted people over the phone at random, claiming to be personnel of the Delhi police.

They claimed that they knew via IP address that the person had watched porn for long hours.

They then threatened criminal action against their targets for watching porn if they did not pay a fine of ₹3,000 or ₹5,000.

The police said the gang might have collected ₹30 lakh from several victims. The issue came to light after several complaints were lodged with Delhi police.

The gang had used the logo of the Delhi police, and created an account through which they extorted money from the victims.

More arrests were expected, sources in the police added.