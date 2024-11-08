 />
Delhi-bound Air India flight delayed by 11 hours at Chennai airport

Published - November 08, 2024 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The flight, with 164 passengers, was to depart around 9 a.m. but encountered a technical glitch. Photo: File

The flight, with 164 passengers, was to depart around 9 a.m. but encountered a technical glitch. Photo: File

An New Delhi-bound Air India flight was delayed by nearly 11 hours at the Chennai airport on Friday. 

The flight, with 164 passengers, was to depart around 9 a.m. but encountered a technical glitch. The passengers were made to wait in the terminal, sources said. Though it was expected that the flight would take off soon, the departure time kept getting pushed back. Subsequently, most of the waiting passengers were accommodated in other flights. Eleven passengers waited, and the flight finally departed around 8 p.m. 

“We provided refreshments and food to the passengers. We understand that it caused a lot of inconvenience, but we tried our best to sort out the issue at the soonest,” an airline source said.

