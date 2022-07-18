Delegation from Western Australia goes on heritage walk in Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai

A 15-member delegation from Western Australia took part in a special heritage walk at Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai’s Mylapore with historian V. Sriram highlighting various facets of the temple

Roger Cook, Deputy Premier, Minister for Development, Jobs, Trade, Tourism, Commerce, and Science, Western Australia, with M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism, during the heritage walk at Kapaleeswarar temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A special heritage walk was organised for a delegation from Western Australia at the Kapaleeswarar temple, Mylapore, on Monday evening by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department.

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan welcomed the 15-member delegation, led by Roger Cook, Deputy Premier, Minister for Development, Jobs, Trade, Tourism, Commerce, and Science to the temple.

Historian V. Sriram, who led the heritage walk, highlighted various facets of the temple, including its architecture and festivals. “One of the most important things about the temple is the continuity of tradition from the seventh century until now. More than anything else, it is a people’s temple and we see thousands participate in its festivals as well as visit the temple on other special days,” he said.

The visiting delegation also participated in a heritage tour en route to Amir Mahal, where a dinner was hosted by the Prince of Arcot.

The tour, hosted by M AUTO Electric Mobility was flagged off by Mano Thangaraj, Information and Technology. The delegates travelled via electric autorickshaws, driven by men and women, from Nungambakkam to Amir Mahal.

The ride in the electric vehicle sought to raise awareness about the need for cleaner, sustainable transport alternatives, and to promote gender neutrality and equal opportunities for men and women in all sectors. The spotlight was on strengthening government and industry connections and to tap business opportunities of Western Australia in the Indian market.