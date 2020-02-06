Delayed Vandalur flyover to be ready by mid-March

The 711-m-long flyover in Vandalur, on GST Road, will be completed by mid-March. Construction of the bridge portion of the ₹55-crore work is over and the Highways Department is currently constructing approach ramps.

“We have already started filling up the ramps with flyash and have been ramming it down. Black topping, painting and road sign installation will simultaneously be taken up,” said an official. The Department had earlier completed work on construction of stormwater drains and formation of service lanes on either side.

On completion, the flyover, at the ‘T’ junction of the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road and the GST Road, will allow traffic through, with no need for waiting for the signal. Work on the six-lane flyover began in September 2016, and took more time than what was planned initially due to delay in land acquisition, labour issues, non-availability of sand, round-the-clock plying of vehicles on the National Highway and an increase in the prices of cement. The contractor got the land for the project about eight months later than planned.

Bridge planned

Keeping in mind the thousands of visitors to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur every day, the Department has planned to construct a foot overbridge to facilitate easy crossing of the GST Road for pedestrians. It will come up in between the flyover and the zoo gate. Several times, pedestrians just run across the road that has very heavy traffic, causing accidents. Kannagi Nagar resident Priya, who visited the zoo, welcomed the idea of a pedestrian facility. She suggested that small shops selling refreshments could be allowed on the foot overbridge, so that families could have something on their way out.