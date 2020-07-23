Delay reopening of schools and colleges: Prince of Arcot

The State government must delay its decision regarding the reopening of educational institutions until the State is declared free of COVID -19 cases, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali said on Wednesday.

In his appeal to the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said many parents were hesitant to send their children to schools and colleges, and wanted the reopening to be postponed.

Pointing out that the reopening of educational institutions would be a bad idea, he said the reopening could lead to a spike in cases.

The State government must consider its decision in the interest of welfare of citizens, he said in a press release.