Delay in reaching Jayalalithaa led to 2015 Chennai floods, charges TN Finance Minister

23 August 2021 17:39 IST

Former CM Palaniswami, however, said when water bodies were full during the rainy season, local officials could decide on the release of water as there was no need to get permission from anyone

The issue of the release of water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir in December 2015 that led to the historic flooding in Chennai resurfaced in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday with State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan alleging that "a break and interjection" in contacting the then chief minister Jayalalithaa resulted in the disaster.

Recalling a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr. Rajan said Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Committee had not met even once in three years until 2015.

"The government was not able to evolve regulations," he said while responding to former chief minister Edappadi K. Palniswami's argument that 60 cm rain in a single day was responsible for the 2015 flooding.

“I will bring the report and record of the same in the House. Let the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition clarify the issue after that,” Mr. Rajan further said, pointing out that even that report was not placed for two years on the ground of seeking clarification from the Accountant General.

Mr. Rajan also said he could see “excess of democracy” in the Assembly, and he was happy about the development.

“When I was a member of the opposition, those who were in power did not give us an opportunity to express our views,” he said, referring to the permission given by Speaker P. Appavu to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members.

Mr. Palaniswami, however, said when water bodies were full during the rainy season, local officials could decide on the release of water as there was no need to get permission from anyone.

“Permission is required only to release water for irrigation,” he said responding to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member A.P. Nandakumar who alleged that the delay in reaching the then CM was responsible for the flooding.

Mr. Palaniswami had said two days ago that the rain in Chennai caused the traffic jam. “In 2015, Chennai received 60 cm rain in a day and excess water from over 100 water bodies also flowed into Chembarambakkam,” he pointed out.