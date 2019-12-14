Delay in drain work on Vepery Main Road puts pedestrians at risk

The delay in completing the construction of the stormwater drain on Vepery Main Road in Egmore is posing a threat to the safety of pedestrians and schoolchildren. The trenches have been left open for nearly three months without any proper protective fencing.

Many portions along the 1-km stretch — opposite the office of the City Police Commissioner, near Agarwal Vidyalaya And Junior College and St. Christopher’s College of Education — have open drains with steel rods protruding out of them.

Compounding the problems is the sewage stagnation in the trenches.

“The Greater Chennai Corporation has not started work to interlink the drains to allow uninterrupted flow of rainwater. In fact, the existing underground drainage network at Mahavir Colony suffered damage during digging, and our street was flooded with rainwater and sewage during the recent downpour. We are still wading through sewage water,” says K. Surender, a resident of Egmore.

A Corporation official, when contacted, attributed the delay to the continuous flow of vehicles on the stretch and the intermittent rain for the past few weeks. “The vehicular movement is continuous on the stretch, which is slowing down construction. The civic body is taking efforts to repair the damaged sewage pipelines to prevent flooding in the future. The drain work will be completed by the end of this month,” says the official.