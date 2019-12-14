Chennai

Delay in drain work on Vepery Main Road puts pedestrians at risk

Stormwater drain trenches filled with waste water on Vepery Main Road.

Stormwater drain trenches filled with waste water on Vepery Main Road.  

more-in

Trenches with protruding steel rods have been left open for nearly three months

The delay in completing the construction of the stormwater drain on Vepery Main Road in Egmore is posing a threat to the safety of pedestrians and schoolchildren. The trenches have been left open for nearly three months without any proper protective fencing.

Many portions along the 1-km stretch — opposite the office of the City Police Commissioner, near Agarwal Vidyalaya And Junior College and St. Christopher’s College of Education — have open drains with steel rods protruding out of them.

Delay in drain work on Vepery Main Road puts pedestrians at risk

Compounding the problems is the sewage stagnation in the trenches.

“The Greater Chennai Corporation has not started work to interlink the drains to allow uninterrupted flow of rainwater. In fact, the existing underground drainage network at Mahavir Colony suffered damage during digging, and our street was flooded with rainwater and sewage during the recent downpour. We are still wading through sewage water,” says K. Surender, a resident of Egmore.

A Corporation official, when contacted, attributed the delay to the continuous flow of vehicles on the stretch and the intermittent rain for the past few weeks. “The vehicular movement is continuous on the stretch, which is slowing down construction. The civic body is taking efforts to repair the damaged sewage pipelines to prevent flooding in the future. The drain work will be completed by the end of this month,” says the official.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 3:20:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/delay-in-drain-work-on-vepery-main-road-puts-pedestrians-at-risk/article30305483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY