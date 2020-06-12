Delay in conducting NEET costs Anna University its ranking

Anna University has fallen by five places in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2020, that was released on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa said the delayed conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year, had resulted in around 400 students opting out of engineering after being allotted seats. The university does not have a mechanism to fill vacant seats later, unlike medical admissions.

“We remain at the top among technical institutions, after the IITs, and the NITs. NIRF uses distinctly different parameters – student intake, gender diversity, placement, and pass percentage. We have only 100 students from outside the State. Our pass percentage fell and so did our placement. Also, only a few of our students go abroad,” Mr. Surappa said.

The University had improved its research publication by 20% since 2019, which he said the ranking did not reflect. “We have published 2,000 papers according to Scopus whereas in the previous year it was only 1,750,” he said.

The student-faculty ratio stood at 1:20 instead of 1:10, as in the IITs. “We have to see how we can improve diversity, intake and our placement,” he said.

Madras University’s former V-C, P. Duraisamy said, “The score of a couple of deemed universities has improved and so we lost two points. The University has improved considerably in perception score, which is welcome.” The University needed to focus on securing funds for research projects and publications in high-ranking journals to further improve its ranking, he said.

Government institutions, however, felt the ranking process was not fair as it compared younger institutions with older ones and clubbed institutions without taking into account their uniqueness.

R. Jayanthi, Dean of Madras Medical College, which participated for the first time in the ranking and was placed 12 among the top 20 institutions said there was scope to improve research. Some of the higher-ranked institutions are niche, and as they were not constrained as the MMC, it was probably not fair to compare them.

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association also felt it was not correct to compare them with self-financing or aided colleges. Government institutions depended on the State government for infrastructure and filling up of teacher vacancies, which have a direct bearing on the outcome of the teaching, learning process.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, who was among those who helped evolve the ranking methodology, agreed that some disparate institutions had been put together but the aim was to help class 12 students of the country to assess colleges. “It was data driven, aimed at these students,” he said.

The challenge ahead for IIT-M is to excel in research, making research scholars publish papers in journals with tougher evaluation parameters. “We look at ourselves as a university, not a college,” he said.