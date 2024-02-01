Delay in changing leaky ash pipelines in Ennore shows laxity of Tangedco: NGT

February 01, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has granted additional time to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and the North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) to replace leaky ash pipelines in Ennore Creek.

The ash slurry disposal line pipes, which are one of the primary causes of contamination of the wetland and the marine life in it, numbered one, two, four, and five were to be replaced by June 2022, as per an earlier order of the Tribunal. However, only pipeline two have been replaced so far.

In a new application, Tangedco submitted before the bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, that despite “continuous and sincere efforts, [the] tenders could not be finalised.”

Explaining the reasons for the delay, Tangedco said the Cast Basalt lined pipes are made to order and are not readily available in the market. They also said that the erection of each pipeline (i.e. for 5 km) work can only be done during night time to avoid disturbance to the public and therefore, the erection of pipelines will take another three months from the date of receipt of material.

“We are unhappy to note that the NCTPS–I/TANGEDCO has not taken efforts to seek revised timelines before June 2022. The belated filing of miscellaneous application only indicates the non-seriousness of the NCTPS–I/TANGEDCO on a very important issue,” the bench noted.

Further, the counsel for the respondents, who are residents of Ennore, contended it is common for the power plant to prolong replacement of the pipelines by asking for revised timelines. He suggested that as Cast Basalt lined pipes are not very durable and may start leaking soon, the NCTPS and Tangedco may consider using pipelines as per ‘The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Code for Pressure Piping, B31’, since currently there are no Indian Standards for pipeline transportation systems for liquids and slurries.

The bench on January 31 said alternative materials for the pipes may be looked into, but made it clear that the time taken to examine the suitability of the materials suggested should not be a ground for delaying the ongoing tender process. Pipelines four, five, and one must be replaced in August, November, and December 2024 respectively, the bench ordered.