Delay in approaching healthcare system increases risk of TB transmission: study

December 09, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A study on the health-seeking behaviour among people with tuberculosis and survivors in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar found that any delay in approaching healthcare system after noticing symptoms increased the risk of disease transmission. The delays in diagnosis and medical treatment were found to be higher among women than men due to cultural and financial factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social stigma attached to TB and the lack of awareness of the disease and availability of treatment caused the delay in patients reaching health professionals. The prolonged delay leads to increased infectivity in the community and severe morbidity, the study carried out by Blossom Trust, an NGO, found.

TB-infected women are likely to face stigma and rejection from their family members and community. This could lead to discontinuation of treatment, while unemployed women may be restricted from timely access to healthcare due to financial limitations, leading to poor adherence to treatment and follow-up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The study stressed the need to enhance awareness among the general population of the nature of the disease and the assurance of a complete cure if treated early as well as screening programmes for active case finding at the community level, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US