Delay in approaching healthcare system increases risk of TB transmission: study

December 09, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A study on the health-seeking behaviour among people with tuberculosis and survivors in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar found that any delay in approaching healthcare system after noticing symptoms increased the risk of disease transmission. The delays in diagnosis and medical treatment were found to be higher among women than men due to cultural and financial factors.

Social stigma attached to TB and the lack of awareness of the disease and availability of treatment caused the delay in patients reaching health professionals. The prolonged delay leads to increased infectivity in the community and severe morbidity, the study carried out by Blossom Trust, an NGO, found.

TB-infected women are likely to face stigma and rejection from their family members and community. This could lead to discontinuation of treatment, while unemployed women may be restricted from timely access to healthcare due to financial limitations, leading to poor adherence to treatment and follow-up.

The study stressed the need to enhance awareness among the general population of the nature of the disease and the assurance of a complete cure if treated early as well as screening programmes for active case finding at the community level, according to a press release.

