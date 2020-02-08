Defunct traffic signal creates chaos

For the past many weeks, the traffic signal at the intersection of Dhandapani Street and Sivagnanam Street on Venkat Narayana Road in T. Nagar is defunct, leading to chaos at the intersection, especially during rush hour. According to the police, the electrical wires connecting the traffic signal got snapped due to the stormwater drain work. Further, a row of cars can be found parked along the road, that is from the intersection to TTD temple. This has narrowed the road.

“Vehicles are parked on the footpath as well,” says K. Dinesh, a resident of T. Nagar. A Greater Chennai Corporation official says, “Due to the stormwater drain work, there isn’t enough parking space as of now.

Therefore, a section of the stretch, especially at the entrance of the playground, has been allowed to park vehicles. However, measures will be taken to complete the stormwater drain work at the earliest.