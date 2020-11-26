Cylone Nivar | Defence teams deployed for rescue, relief work

CHENNAI

26 November 2020 02:13 IST

The Army has deployed eight teams from Bengaluru, two teams from Coimbatore and 12 teams from Chennai

The Army has deployed 22 rescue teams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cylone Nivar.

The Army has deployed eight teams from Bengaluru, two teams from Coimbatore and 12 teams from Chennai. The Navy deployed INS Sumitra from Visakhapatnam with five flood relief teams, while INS Jyoti reached the Tamil Nadu shores earlier. The two ships will be utilised to transfer relief material along the Tamil Nadu coast, a Defence release said.

Four vessels

The Coast Guard has deployed four Offshore Patrol Vessels with disaster relief items for immediate use in affected areas.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, deployed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, visited a number of coastal areas and requested those living there to evacuate and move to relief camps.