Defence pensioner outreach programme held

April 25, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A mass System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH) outreach programme was held by the Controller for Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai, for Defence pensioners at Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Avadi, on Monday. Praveen Kumar, Additional CGDA, New Delhi, and Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Avadi, were present. A press release said around 1,000 pensioners from Chennai and the surrounding districts participated in the event, which had stalls Aadhaar updation, life certificate identification, SPARSH information and banking facilities.

