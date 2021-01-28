Defence Officers’ Colony residents complain about cattle shed

CHENNAI

28 January 2021 00:54 IST

Corpn. promises action after inspection by officials

The residents of Defence Officers’ Colony in Nandambakkam, near Guindy, have complained that they have been facing hardship ever since a cattle shed was opened in the locality a few months ago.

Set up on a vacant piece of land, the shed had become a source of nuisance because of the dumping of cow dung in the stormwater drain and also discharge of wastewater.

They said the cattle shed violated the rules of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

M.N. Rangamani, an office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Area Defence Officers’ Cooperative Housing Society Ltd., said most of the residents in the layout were retired defence personnel.

Parashuram, who lives near the spot, complained that the owners of the shed, which housed a number of cows and calves, were letting liquid and solid waste into a pit dug inside the compound. The pit was linked to the stormwater drain.

Constant discharge of wastewater from the cattle shed, besides emitting a stink, made it a breeding ground for mosquitoes, he said.

Plea to TNPCB

Several petitions to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Corporation had not yielded any result.

TNPCB officials visited the cattle shed only once based on a complaint but did not take any steps to contain the release of wastewater into the stormwater drain beyond levying a fine.

The pollution control board officials passed the buck to the Corporation regarding the closure of the shed, said a resident.

A senior official of the Corporation’s Alandur zone said local health officials had been asked to inspect the spot, and the shed would be closed if it is found to be a health hazard.